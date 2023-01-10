Barcelona out to spoil Arsenal’s plans for Bundesliga star

Arsenal is one of the clubs being linked with a move for Marcus Thuram, but they could miss out on his signature as Barcelona gets serious.

Mikel Arteta’s side has overachieved this term and the club’s executive will back the Spanish gaffer to keep them inside the top four.

Reports have linked many players with a move to the Emirates and one of them is Thuram, who is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Frenchman will likely leave them for free in the summer, but some clubs are considering adding him to their squad this month for a fee.

A report on Mundo Deportivo has now revealed one suitor Arsenal should be worried about is Barcelona of La Liga.

It claims the Catalans want him to join their squad at the end of this term for free and will open talks with his entourage this month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram is a fine attacker and is having a good season, which should make Arsenal move for him now to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Such a move will ensure we can have the son of Lilian Thuram in the group early enough and he will use this second half to understand how we play.