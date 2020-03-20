Barcelona prepared to battle Arsenal for the signature of Bundesliga star 

Barcelona has joined the race to sign RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano in what could be a huge blow to Arsenal

The defender has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now and the Gunners reportedly failed in a bid to sign him last summer.

The 21-year-old moved to the Bundesliga title contenders in 2017 and he will have just one year left on his current deal after this season.

He has been in fine form for the Germans and it seems inevitable that he would eventually be sold off in the summer.

Le10sport claims that Barcelona has become the latest team to join the race for his signature.

The Catalans have recently offered Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal and it seems that they are preparing for life without the former Lyon man.

Umtiti has struggled for form and injury this season and Barca seem to be looking to cut their losses and make as much money from his transfer as they can

Upamecano has said that he will decide on his future move at the end of this season. He is aware of the interest in his signature, but he is focused on helping his current German side.