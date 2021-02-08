Barcelona prepared to cash in on Arsenal summer transfer target

Arsenal target, Neto will be allowed to leave Barcelona at the end of this season after he was denied a winter move.

The Brazilian has told the Spanish side that he wants to start playing regularly and has to leave Camp Nou to achieve that.

The Catalans refused to allow him to leave in the January transfer window because they didn’t have enough cover for him.

He will now look to find a new team at the end of the season.

Marca says Barcelona will be open to a summer move for him, but his suitors have to pay 15m euros before they can get their man.

Mundo Deportivo reported last month that Arsenal was interested in signing him after becoming frustrated by the performance of Alex Runarsson.

The Gunners eventually signed Mat Ryan from Brighton, but the Australian is only at the Emirates on loan.

If Arsenal chooses not to keep him beyond this season, then they would have to look for a new goalie, making Neto probably a target again.

The Brazilian has played 6 La Liga games and 3 more matches in the Champions League this season.

But he wants to be more involved and can only get that away from Barca.

At Arsenal, he would also have to deal with competition from Bernd Leno, but he would get some motivation from Emi Martinez’s rise to first choice last season.