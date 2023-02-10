Barcelona president dashes Arsenal’s hopes of signing Spanish attacker

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits they know many clubs want to sign Ansu Fati, but the Spaniard is not for sale.

Fati has emerged as one of the finest young attackers in the world and has caught the attention of Arsenal, among other clubs.

Under Xavi Hernandez, he has struggled to play since he signed a new long-term contract and might ask to be sold.

Sensing this possibility, Arsenal and his other suitors have been looking to add the attacker to their group and have been preparing a summer bid.

However, Laporta insists he is not for sale. Fabrizio Romano quotes the Spanish football administrator saying:

“We are not thinking of selling Ansu Fati as of now, he’s loved here — then I cannot predict the future.

“His agent told us there are clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati, yes.

“It is clear that he wants to succeed here at Barça”.

Fati has been one of the finest Spanish talents on the market and continues to do well when he is on the pitch, even though that does not happen all the time.

He will be a good addition to our squad, but there will also be no guarantee of game time if he moves to the Emirates.

