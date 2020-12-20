Barcelona presidential candidate plotting the return of Arsenal star

Joan Laporta has made signing Hector Bellerin one of his goals if he wins the Barcelona presidential election next year.

The Spaniard left Barcelona for Arsenal in 2011 after 8 years at the club’s La Masia academy.

Bellerin has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, but he has struggled this season and he has come under some criticism for his performances for the team in this campaign.

Mirror Sports says that Laporta is keen to bring him back as a part of the new Barcelona team when he becomes their president.

The election is slated for the end of January and that means that the move will unlikely happen next month.

It says that Arsenal is open to selling the Spaniard, and he is also looking to make the return to Spain.

The Catalans will look to invest around £22 million in the transfer and Arsenal wants to invest that money in other parts of their team.

The Gunners have struggled for form this season as they rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta, they know that they will still have to invest in some areas of the team before Arteta can get the team he can trust.