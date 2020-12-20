Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Barcelona presidential candidate plotting the return of Arsenal star

Joan Laporta has made signing Hector Bellerin one of his goals if he wins the Barcelona presidential election next year.

The Spaniard left Barcelona for Arsenal in 2011 after 8 years at the club’s La Masia academy.

Bellerin has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, but he has struggled this season and he has come under some criticism for his performances for the team in this campaign.

Mirror Sports says that Laporta is keen to bring him back as a part of the new Barcelona team when he becomes their president.

The election is slated for the end of January and that means that the move will unlikely happen next month.

It says that Arsenal is open to selling the Spaniard, and he is also looking to make the return to Spain.

The Catalans will look to invest around £22 million in the transfer and Arsenal wants to invest that money in other parts of their team.

The Gunners have struggled for form this season as they rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta, they know that they will still have to invest in some areas of the team before Arteta can get the team he can trust.

  1. vieiralynn says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    That just might be the saddest campaign promise ever…he seems like the perfect candidate to takeover for Edu, then he could say that Bellerin was just like a new signing

    Reply
  2. OxInTheBox says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    I’d sell him but for around 35m, not 22

    Reply
  3. Grandad says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    An offer of 22m seems eminently acceptable to me, but somehow I cannot see it happening.

    Reply
  4. Murtala mamman says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Up Gunners

    Reply
  5. Murtala mamman says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    I really love arsenal I hope they will regain their lost powers

    Reply
  6. McLovin says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    I think 30m should do it. Next summer.

    Reply
  7. Reggie says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    I would bite your hand off for 22mil for him, he just isn’t built for the prem and that is a fact. He isnt the bravest and cant dominate his opponents.

    Reply

