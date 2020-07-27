Barcelona proposed interesting swap deals involving Guendouzi

Barcelona is looking at signing Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal and the Catalans have proposed some interesting swap deals to make it happen, according to FootMercato.

Guendouzi has been axed from the Arsenal first team for some time now, and he might have played his last game for the club under Mikel Arteta.

The Frenchman will not lack suitors if the Gunners decide to sell him, and Barcelona is one team that is working on signing him.

The report claims that the Catalans have asked Arsenal to pay 50 million euros and include Guendouzi in a swap deal for Philippe Coutinho.

The Spaniards are keen to sell the former Liverpool man and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brazilian, but they will struggle to meet the asking price in a cash-only move.

If Arsenal cannot agree to the Coutinho swap deal, the report adds that the Catalans are also proposing to send Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal to the Emirates in exchange for the Frenchman.

Although he has been away from the first team for some time now, Guendouzi remains an important player to Arsenal and because of his young age, he might get better with his attitude later in his career.

The Gunners will also struggle to pay the wages of the players that Barcelona wants to send their way.