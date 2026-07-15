Barcelona ready to offer more money in bid to beat Arsenal to attacker

Arsenal and Barcelona are competing for the signature of Julian Alvarez, with both clubs increasing their interest as the World Cup reaches its conclusion on Sunday.

Alvarez has been representing Argentina during the tournament, while his club Atletico Madrid continues to fight to keep hold of him. The Spanish side has already rejected approaches from Barcelona and Real Madrid for the forward’s signature.

Arsenal and Barcelona prepare Alvarez bids

Because Alvarez has been focused on performing for Argentina at the World Cup, there has been little movement regarding a potential transfer. However, once the competition ends, clubs with a genuine interest in signing him are expected to intensify their efforts.

Arsenal is determined to do everything possible to win the race for the attacker, but Barcelona has the same ambition. The Spanish club is also pushing to secure an agreement and believes it can compete for one of the most sought-after players available.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona is prepared to return with an improved offer after seeing a 100 million euro bid rejected earlier in the summer. The rejection demonstrated Atletico Madrid’s determination to retain Alvarez unless a suitable proposal arrives.

Atletico Madrid set a high asking price

The decision to reject Barcelona’s offer also provides a warning to Arsenal and any other interested clubs. It shows the level of investment required to convince Atletico Madrid to allow Alvarez to leave.

The Argentine forward has become one of the most highly regarded attackers in European football, and his performances have increased interest from some of the biggest clubs.

Arsenal will need to prepare a significant offer if they want to compete with Barcelona and overcome Atletico Madrid’s resistance. With the World Cup ending soon, the transfer situation surrounding Alvarez is expected to become one of the major stories of the window.

Both Arsenal and Barcelona are ready to push for his signature, but Atletico Madrid’s position means that any successful deal will likely require a substantial financial commitment.

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