Barcelona ready to sell Arsenal target but face Tottenham competition

Barcelona have opened the door for Jules Kounde to leave this summer as the French defender continues to attract interest from Arsenal and several other clubs.

The Gunners have admired Kounde for a long time because he has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Europe over recent seasons. Arsenal would welcome the opportunity to add him to their squad as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Arsenal monitoring Kounde situation

Kounde has been happy and comfortable at Barcelona and has not been actively considering a move away from the club. However, every player has a price, and Barcelona are reportedly willing to consider his departure if they receive a significant offer.

Arsenal are looking for a new right back, with Ben White and Jurrien Timber having struggled with injuries, while Christhian Mosquera is considered not experienced enough for a team competing for major honours.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are prepared to sell Kounde this summer if they receive a suitable bid, although Tottenham have shown the strongest interest in signing him so far.

The Lilywhites are reportedly willing to pay around 65m euros for the defender’s signature as they continue to invest heavily in their squad during the transfer window.

Kounde decision could favour Arsenal

If Kounde is forced to choose between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Gunners could have an advantage because of their recent success and stronger position in English football.

Arsenal would hope that their progress in recent seasons and their ambitions for the future can convince the Frenchman to choose a move to the Emirates over a switch to Spurs.

The defender’s future remains uncertain, with Barcelona open to offers but Kounde still settled at the club. A major proposal could change the situation, but any interested team will need to present an attractive opportunity.

For Arsenal, signing Kounde would provide another experienced defensive option as they continue to compete at the highest level. The coming weeks will reveal whether the Gunners decide to make a serious move for the Frenchman before the transfer window closes.

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