Barcelona ready to spoil Arsenal’s plans for Premier League midfielder

Barcelona could steal a march on Arsenal and sign Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most sought-after players ahead of the next transfer window and his current club is open to cashing in on him.

The Gunners will splash the cash when the transfer window reopens to strengthen the team, and The Sun claimed in February that he would be a part of the incomings at the Emirates.

But Arsenal is not the only club that thinks he would be a great signing and the competition for his signature is serious.

Fichajes.net names Barca as one of his serious suitors and the Catalans are working hard to ensure they win the race for his signature.

The report claims his agent, Jorge Mendes, is happy to give the Spanish side a helping hand in securing the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Barcelona is a club most players want to play for and Neves might be more drawn to representing them than Arsenal.

However, we can still convince him if we return to the Champions League and offer him more money to join our rebuild.

But if we don’t make the top four, it would be tough to convince him to move to the Emirates.