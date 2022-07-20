Barcelona ready to turn to Arsenal star as Jules Kounde alternative

Barcelona are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign William Saliba from Arsenal this summer, with Chelsea threatening to strike a deal for Jules Kounde ahead of them.

The Catalan giants have made big waves in the current transfer window, moving to strike big-money deals for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha already this summer, and Servilla’s Kounde was believed to be high on their wishlist also.

Chelsea are now claimed to be ready to reignite their interest in the Frenchman’s signature, having failed in an effort to sign him last summer, and Gerard Romero now claims that the Spanish giants are eyeing the Arsenal youngster as a potential alternative.

🚨Contamos en @JijantesFC Opciones que baraja la dirección deportiva del Barça por si cae la opción Koundé William Saliba, Milan Skriniar, Gvardiol, Iñigo Martínez y Roger Ibañez#mercato #central — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 20, 2022

Saliba enjoyed an amazing 12 months on loan with Marseille last season, helping the French side to a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 whilst earning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award in the process.

He was now expected to be given a role in north London for his parent club, and is in line to make his competitive debut for Arsenal after three years of joining from St Etienne, but Barcelona’s interest could throw a spanner into the works.

Saliba is expected to find himself behind both Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in the pecking order, which means it wouldn’t be too huge a shock if the Frenchman was to have his head turned by the interest, especially as manager Mikel Arteta has continually overlooked him in previous windows.

Do you think it could prove difficult to keep Saliba if Barcelona did form up their interest in his signature?

Patrick

