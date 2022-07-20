Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Barcelona ready to turn to Arsenal star as Jules Kounde alternative

Barcelona are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign William Saliba from Arsenal this summer, with Chelsea threatening to strike a deal for Jules Kounde ahead of them.

The Catalan giants have made big waves in the current transfer window, moving to strike big-money deals for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha already this summer, and Servilla’s Kounde was believed to be high on their wishlist also.

Chelsea are now claimed to be ready to reignite their interest in the Frenchman’s signature, having failed in an effort to sign him last summer, and Gerard Romero now claims that the Spanish giants are eyeing the Arsenal youngster as a potential alternative.

Saliba enjoyed an amazing 12 months on loan with Marseille last season, helping the French side to a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 whilst earning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award in the process.

He was now expected to be given a role in north London for his parent club, and is in line to make his competitive debut for Arsenal after three years of joining from St Etienne, but Barcelona’s interest could throw a spanner into the works.

Saliba is expected to find himself behind both Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in the pecking order, which means it wouldn’t be too huge a shock if the Frenchman was to have his head turned by the interest, especially as manager Mikel Arteta has continually overlooked him in previous windows.

  1. Dear Admin Patrick, can you please stop asking questions which 99.99% of commentators will ignore 99.99% of the time? It makes your posts seem like you’re actively looking for comments

  2. Saliba may yet be sold along with Saka. As much as I like being positive and biased to favour my club, truth must not be ignored. Saka’s agent will certainly be looking at Nketiah’s wages in any talks. I predict him demanding at least 200k p/w for his client which we may be reluctant to meet. As for Saliba, if Barcelona comes calling, his head will certainly be turned

  3. Big assumption thinking Saliba is 3rd choice before even having a chance to compete.

    Are White and Gabriel REALLY better CB’s or just more experienced in the PL? I’ve said before I think Saliba is better than White, and Saliba/Gabriel pairing at the back would be better, so let’s see.

    Each have their weaknesses,

    Gabriel is quality, but he is a hot head, and lost his composure a few too many times.

    Ben White and got caught out and caught ball watching a few too many times as well.

    They were part of a back line that conceded more goals than one of Bellerin, Luiz, and Leno.

    Hopefully with our depth no one is a nailed on starter, and must compete to earn a start.

    As far as Barca goes, 75 million or don’t bother trying.

  4. OT: why is arteta playing mari and holding in a preseason match? Is it not the best opportunity to see saliba/gabriel, one half and saliba/white second half, or 30 mins for each and 30 minutes more for gabriel/white?

    I understand the need to show the player to sell him, but i dont think a match against orlando would be the difference, since it supposed that he is almost ready out of our squad.

  6. I expect our top two and therefore most played CB”s to rapidly become Gabriel and Saliba.
    White is likely to often play too, either as third CB or at RB when Tomi is once again injured.

      1. Saliba Zechenko Jésus are definitly making the team better…..Hoppefully Veiera and Marquinos will come good….We’r grading the right way IF WE CAN keep these players together…

