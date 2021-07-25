Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Barcelona receives an offer for Arsenal target, they can still sign him

Samuel Umtiti is on his way out of Barcelona and Arsenal has been a long-term admirer of the former Lyon defender.

He has been struggling with some fitness issues in recent months, but he remains one of the best defenders in Europe on his day.

Barca is struggling financially and he is one of the players that they are looking to offload.

Arsenal needs new and better defenders and this might be the best time to bring Umtiti to the Premier League.

However, they are facing competition from Lyon for his signature and the French club seems to be winning the race.

Todofichajes says they are the only club to have made an offer for him in this transfer window and Barcelona could be forced to accept it.

The report says they have agreed to take him on loan while paying 50% of his wages with the option of making the transfer permanent next summer.

Barca would ideally want them to pay more, but the report says that it is a take-it-or-leave-it offer from the French club.

Arsenal can still hijack the move if they can offer Barcelona better terms like paying 100% of his wages.

  1. VasC says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Yeah. Arsenal must hijack the deal by tempting Umtiti with “double-your-wages” offer and pay Barca a fee equal to Ben White’s for “the best defender in Europe on his day”.

    No of games Umtiti missed per season through injury.

    20/21 – 25
    19/20 – 10
    18/19 – 28
    17/18 – 12
    16/17 – 8

    Except the 19/20 season when there was a major dip, Umtiti’s figures are on the raise with each passing season. He’ll be a great signing, if we can manage to get ahead of Lyon for his signature.

    COYG!!!

  2. Ba Elkhirsawy says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    No wanted anyWhere near Emirates, not even for free. He has a high wage and injury prone.

    1. Biscuitbum says:
      July 25, 2021 at 9:05 pm

      Probably means he’s coming!

  3. Websurfer says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    Andreas Christensen, Chelsea has only one year left in his contract and no extension has been agreed yet. Great season and great Euro. Better option but no doubt a more expensive one.

    1. Grandad says:
      July 25, 2021 at 7:35 pm

      I cannot believe Chelsea will let Christensen go .For me he is their best CB.

  4. NY_Gunner says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    He’s been struggling with some fitness issues. So automatically that makes him a prime target for AFC…😂😂😂😂

  5. Thomo says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    NY gunner looool we should sign him so we can get 10 games out of him a season

  6. Biscuitbum says:
    July 25, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    Umtiti, yet another of those players we have supposedly been trying to sign for ever. How many defenders do we actually need? Perhaps 10 of them so they can stand on each others shoulders to shield the goalmouth.

