Barcelona receives an offer for Arsenal target, they can still sign him

Samuel Umtiti is on his way out of Barcelona and Arsenal has been a long-term admirer of the former Lyon defender.

He has been struggling with some fitness issues in recent months, but he remains one of the best defenders in Europe on his day.

Barca is struggling financially and he is one of the players that they are looking to offload.

Arsenal needs new and better defenders and this might be the best time to bring Umtiti to the Premier League.

However, they are facing competition from Lyon for his signature and the French club seems to be winning the race.

Todofichajes says they are the only club to have made an offer for him in this transfer window and Barcelona could be forced to accept it.

The report says they have agreed to take him on loan while paying 50% of his wages with the option of making the transfer permanent next summer.

Barca would ideally want them to pay more, but the report says that it is a take-it-or-leave-it offer from the French club.

Arsenal can still hijack the move if they can offer Barcelona better terms like paying 100% of his wages.