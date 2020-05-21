Barcelona reduces their asking price for Arsenal target as they prepare for summer sale

Barcelona has reduced their asking price for Samuel Umtiti as they look to get the Frenchman off their books this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Umtiti has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou following a spate of injuries, and he looks set to continue his career elsewhere.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target of Arsenal and Barcelona initially valued him at close to £50 million. However, the report from Sport claims that the Catalans would now consider any bid in the region of £27 million for the former Lyon man.

The Catalans want to sign Lautaro Martinez in the summer and they have considered using the Frenchman as a sweetener in the deal for the Argentine striker. However, the Italians haven’t contacted the defender yet.

Mikel Arteta has a defender high on his list of positions to strengthen in the summer and he would consider a player of Umtiti’s profile.

The Frenchman has won numerous trophies with Barcelona, and he also won the last World Cup with France.

If he joins the Gunners, he would bring valuable experience as well as a winning mentality to the Emirates Stadium, two important values needed as the team gets rebuilt under Arteta.