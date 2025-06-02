Barcelona reignite interest in Arsenal midfielder

Barcelona have revived talks over a potential summer move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, after showing interest earlier this year. With the Ghanaian’s contract set to expire at the end of this month, he is currently on course to leave the club as a free agent. While Arsenal are reportedly keen to retain him, limited progress in contract negotiations has opened the door for outside interest.

As cited by SunSport, the Spanish giants have approached Partey’s camp with the intention of securing his signature on a free transfer. The Catalan club view the midfielder as a cost-effective option to reinforce their midfield, with new manager Hansi Flick said to be a strong admirer. Another Spanish club, believed to be his former side, have also shown interest, although Barcelona’s intent appears to be more concrete. Meanwhile, earlier speculation linking Partey with a move to Saudi Arabia has reportedly cooled in recent weeks.

Partey’s Contract Demands Could Shape Summer Outcome

Despite the growing interest, Partey is reportedly happy in North London and remains open to the idea of staying at Arsenal. However, he is understood to be seeking a new deal that reflects his value within the squad. As he turns 32 this month, the Ghanaian knows this will likely be his last major contract and is therefore reluctant to accept a reduced salary.

A move to Barcelona may seem financially inconsistent given the club’s well-publicised Financial Fair Play struggles, but signing Partey on a free transfer could allow them to offer favourable personal terms without a high transfer fee.

Arsenal Face a Midfield Gap If Partey Departs

Should Partey leave, it would mark the end of a five-year spell in North London following his £45 million transfer in the summer of 2020. Although injuries and inconsistency disrupted much of his Arsenal career, he found rhythm in the 2024–25 campaign, making over 50 appearances for the first time since 2018. His recent contributions have highlighted his importance in Mikel Arteta’s setup, and his departure would represent a significant loss.

Even with the anticipated arrival of Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal may still need to recruit an additional midfielder to maintain balance and depth in the squad.

Who should Arsenal target in the event of Partey’s departure? Your comments are much appreciated.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…