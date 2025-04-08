Barcelona reignite interest in Spanish star who Andrea Berta is already talking to

Arsenal is eager to finally secure the signing of Nico Williams after their attempt to do so at the start of this season fell through, despite his excellent form for Spain at Euro 2024. Williams played a crucial role in Spain’s victory at the competition, which further highlighted his capabilities. Arsenal made significant efforts to bring him to the club but was ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuit.

The Gunners remain determined to strengthen their squad with the best talent available, and Andrea Berta has already initiated contact regarding the potential transfer of Williams. Despite missing out previously, Arsenal is still committed to bringing the winger to the Premier League, seeing him as a vital addition to their squad moving forward.

However, Arsenal faces renewed competition from Barcelona, who has rekindled their interest in the player. According to Sport, Barcelona remains keen on signing Williams. After Euro 2024, the Catalan club engaged in lengthy talks with Williams, trying to convince him to join their ranks. However, despite their efforts, the winger chose to remain at Athletic Bilbao for another season.

Now, as the season nears its end, Barcelona is reportedly ready to intensify their pursuit of Williams, which will undoubtedly put them in direct competition with Arsenal. Both clubs see the 22-year-old as an ideal fit for their attacking options. Arsenal believes Williams would add speed, creativity, and flair to their squad, while Barcelona also views him as a player who could elevate their team.

Williams is regarded as one of the best wingers in the world, and both Arsenal and Barcelona are keen to secure his signature. As reported, the race for the winger’s transfer is heating up, and both clubs are expected to push hard for his services. Arsenal, in particular, is eager to sign him as soon as the current season concludes.