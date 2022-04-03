Barcelona remains in the running for Arsenal man

Barcelona continues to target a reunion between Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

The latter joined them from the Gunners on a free transfer in the January transfer window and has been thriving.

Lacazette has replaced him as Gunner’s captain, but the Frenchman’s deal expires when this campaign finishes.

He and the club want to wait until the summer to sort out a new contract and that means he can speak to other clubs now.

Fichajes.net claims Barca continues to show interest in the former Lyon man and they like the idea of pairing him with Auba at the Camp Nou.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been an important part of our team in recent months and he is a major contributor to our return to form.

Keeping him at the Emirates even on a short-term deal for another season would not be a bad idea.

As we sign new attackers, he could help them settle in at the club and he seems to have a considerable influence in that dressing room.

However, we have to only keep him if he agrees to our terms, else he can leave and we will get much younger and more prolific replacements.