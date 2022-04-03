Barcelona remains in the running for Arsenal man

Barcelona continues to target a reunion between Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.
The latter joined them from the Gunners on a free transfer in the January transfer window and has been thriving.
Lacazette has replaced him as Gunner’s captain, but the Frenchman’s deal expires when this campaign finishes.
He and the club want to wait until the summer to sort out a new contract and that means he can speak to other clubs now.
Fichajes.net claims Barca continues to show interest in the former Lyon man and they like the idea of pairing him with Auba at the Camp Nou.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lacazette has been an important part of our team in recent months and he is a major contributor to our return to form.
Keeping him at the Emirates even on a short-term deal for another season would not be a bad idea.
As we sign new attackers, he could help them settle in at the club and he seems to have a considerable influence in that dressing room.
However, we have to only keep him if he agrees to our terms, else he can leave and we will get much younger and more prolific replacements.
I’ve said it severally, Lacazette should be allowed to leave. End of story
Not sure how this one will work.
Where would Laca plays for Barcelona, would he be playing as the number 9 and Auba out wide.
Barcelona is a total different team than Arsenal, you could see the need for Aiuba at Barcelona, you know he can run behind and deadly in open spaces.
At Arsenal Laca is the glue in the team, his role is clear and defined, just dont make much sense to Barcelona
Auba was always gonna be a success at barca. Any knowledgeable fan would see that. Lacca is a different story, his game is suited more to the epl or league 1 in France. If Lacca stays he will be beneficial, if he wants to go, he will go with all of our blessings. I personally hope they give him an 18 month deal and assess him in January next year.