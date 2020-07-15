Barcelona reported to have offered one of their top names to Arsenal

Barcelona is offering Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal this summer, according to Goal.com.

The former Liverpool midfielder joined the Catalans in the winter of 2018 after forcing his move away from the Reds.

He has been unsettled since he joined the Catalan side and he has fallen down the pecking order there.

He was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, but the Germans won’t make his move permanent (AS).

Barcelona doesn’t have him in their plans for next season and they are prepared to offload him to another team this summer as they seek to raise funds and sign players that they want (AS).

Coutinho is on a huge salary at the Catalonian side and they are desperate to get his salary or some of it off their wage bill so that they can accommodate new signings.

The report claims that Arsenal isn’t the only team in the Premier League that he has been offered to with Newcastle also mentioned as one team that might sign him.