Barcelona reportedly keen on injury plagued Arsenal star

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco is reportedly eyeing a summer move for Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. According to Fichajes, the Catalan giants are keen to bolster their defence this summer, and Tomiyasu’s versatility and technical ability make him an attractive target. Capable of playing on both flanks and as a centre-back, the Japanese international fits the profile of a player Barcelona admire. Deco is believed to be optimistic about securing the 26-year-old for a reasonable fee, particularly given his injury history and Arsenal’s potential willingness to negotiate.

Tomiyasu, however, comes with significant baggage. Since joining Arsenal in 2021, he has struggled with persistent injuries, missing over 50 games across all competitions. This season has been especially challenging, with the defender managing just six minutes of action before undergoing knee surgery. His recurring fitness issues have often overshadowed his solid performances when available. While Tomiyasu has shown himself to be a strong and versatile defender, his inability to maintain consistent availability has disrupted Arsenal’s plans repeatedly.

For Arsenal, Barcelona’s interest could represent an opportunity to offload a player whose injury record raises concerns about his long-term reliability. Tomiyasu’s contract runs until 2026, but offering him a new deal may not make financial sense given his limited contributions due to fitness problems. Selling him now would allow Arsenal to recoup a transfer fee while avoiding the risk of losing him for free in the future.

If Barcelona are prepared to meet Arsenal’s valuation, sanctioning Tomiyasu’s transfer could be a logical move for all parties involved. For Barcelona, it would be a calculated gamble on a talented but injury-prone player. For Arsenal, it would be an opportunity to reinvest in more dependable options while maintaining defensive stability.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…