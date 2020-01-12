Barcelona set to hijack Arsenal’s move for long term target

Arsenal’s move for Dayot Upamecano is under threat after Barcelona made the youngster a target.

The Catalans have struggled at the back this season and yet they have made Samuel Umtiti available for transfer.

Umtiti’s impending departure from Camp Nou has made signing a new centre back a priority and that has led the Spanish champions to Germany.

Upamecano has been a long term target of Arsenal and the Gunners have become even keener to sign him this month following the long term injury to Calum Chambers.

Metro Sport claims that Arsenal have made provisions for Arteta to sign two new defenders this month and Upamecano is the Spaniard’s first choice.

However, the same report claims that Arsenal would have to battle Barcelona for the defender’s signature now that the Catalans are interested in bringing the Frenchman to the Camp Nou.

The French Under 21 star has about 18 months left on his current deal and RB Leipzig knows that they might lose him for nothing or a small fee next summer.

The report further claims that the Germans are prepared to sanction his sale this month, but his suitors would have to pay around £40 million for his signature.

A lot may well depend on the player himself though when you weigh it up, Barcelona or Arsenal, you have to think he will plump for the sunny climate of Spain.