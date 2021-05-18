Barcelona set to keep Arsenal target after he buys a house in the city

Arsenal is set to miss out on Brazilian full-back, Emerson Royal as he appears to be preparing for a season with Barcelona.

The Gunners have made him a target to replace Hector Bellerin who looks set to leave the Emirates in the summer.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011, but the Spaniard is targeting a new challenge when the transfer window reopens.

He has seen Calum Chambers play ahead of him in recent weeks and that could be a clear message from Mikel Arteta that he can leave.

Although Chambers has been in fine form when he plays, the Gunners are expected to sign another full-back to replace Bellerin in the summer.

Emerson is one of their targets, but they might miss out on signing him.

Spanish journalist Adrià Albets says the full-back is set to stay at Barcelona who co-owns him with Real Betis as his representatives want him to have a preseason with the Catalans.

Què T’hi Jugues quoted him on Twitter saying: “The player’s environment ensures that he will make the pre-season and that they have him and will stay at Barça. “He already has a house in Barcelona.

“Emerson arrives at zero cost. If Barça want him to own him, he would have to pay 9 million to Betis.”

He then added: “Barça values Emerson’s performance at Betis very positively.

“The club wants the Brazilian to do the preseason with the first team. They understand that it can be a good reinforcement.