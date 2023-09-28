Barcelona shortlist two Arsenal players for January move

Barcelona is reportedly planning a double swoop on Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Transfers between Arsenal and Barcelona have been relatively common in the past, with both clubs sharing a similar style of play.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is currently showing interest in two Arsenal players.

The report suggests that Barcelona has identified Kai Havertz and Jorginho as potential targets for the upcoming transfer window.

Havertz was previously linked with a move to La Liga in the last transfer window, with both Real Madrid and Arsenal vying for his signature. However, Arsenal ultimately secured his services, but he has faced challenges adapting to his new club. It’s suggested that Arsenal might be willing to entertain offers for Havertz in January to mitigate their losses.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz and Jorginho are two players we can do without and fans would be more than happy if we offload them for good fees.

However, both men will want to stay and fight for their place instead of moving to a new club in mid-season with no guarantee of a better game time.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…