Barcelona significantly lower their asking price for Arsenal target

Barcelona has handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to land Ousmane Dembele as they have lowered their asking price for the Frenchman, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

The Blaugrana signed the 22 years old from Borussia Dortmund for over £100 million in 2017.

However, his time in Spain has been plagued by injuries and Barcelona seems to have given up on him already.

The Catalans have been hoping that Dembele would overcome his injury struggles and become their replacement for Neymar.

However, he has continued to be plagued by injuries and they have decided to focus on bringing Neymar back from PSG instead states the report.

In order to raise money for the transfer of the Brazilian, they will have to sell some of their players and they have made Dembele one of those players available for sale claims Marca.

They know that they would not be able to recoup the fee they paid for him when they signed him in the summer so they have decided to cut down their price.

Marca further claims that 60 million Euros would be able to take him away from Camp Nou.

The Catalans had wanted over 100 million Euros for his signature initially.

If the Gunners land him, they would be able to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back into a central attacking role, if he stays at the club that is.