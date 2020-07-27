Barcelona star considering a move to the Emirates among other interested teams

Arsenal has been named as one of three Premier League teams that might sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazilian was one of the best players in the Premier League when he turned out for Liverpool, and he has been unsettled since he left the Premier League for Barcelona.

The Catalans sent him out on loan to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich this season, and the Germans have decided not to make his loan deal a permanent one.

He is no longer wanted at the Camp Nou and his agent will now look to get him a new team.

Spanish media outlet, Sport, claims that the Brazilian’s agent has been in talks with English sides for some time now.

It claims that Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester City are the English teams looking to sign him and the midfielder is considering their proposals.

His agent, Kia Joorabchian, is close friends with some Arsenal board members and he was quoted saying:

“We are looking to see if any opportunity arises in the Premier, where he has already triumphed.”.

With Mesut Ozil no longer able to provide the assists that Arsenal needs, the Gunners might enjoy the creativity of Coutinho.

Barcelona reportedly wants a 20 million euros loan fee and whoever takes him on will have to cough up as much as 10 million euros per year in wages.