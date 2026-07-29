Barcelona star continues to be followed closely by Arsenal

Marc Bernal could be allowed to leave Barcelona this summer, and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad during this transfer window as they continue to strengthen their options, according to Give Me Sport.

Bernal has been in impressive form for the Spanish side over the last few seasons, and Barcelona regard him as an important player. However, he is not considered untouchable, leaving the possibility of a transfer if the right opportunity arises.

Barcelona has been active during this transfer window, and while the club is focused on making new signings, it is also expected to sanction some departures before the market closes. Arsenal is reportedly monitoring the situation closely as it looks to reinforce its midfield.

Arsenal monitor Bernal situation

Bernal is one of the players to have progressed through Barcelona’s academy, and he has consistently impressed whenever he has been called upon to play. His performances have highlighted his potential, and regular playing time will be important for his continued development.

Arsenal has identified several midfield targets this summer as it seeks to improve the squad ahead of the new season. The club is assessing different options to ensure it has sufficient quality and depth in the middle of the pitch.

The report says the Gunners would welcome the opportunity to sign Bernal if the circumstances allow a deal to be completed. His versatility and potential make him an attractive option as Arsenal considers its transfer strategy.

Midfield remains a priority

Arsenal’s primary focus in strengthening the midfield this summer is a move for Bruno Guimaraes, but the Brazilian may not be the only player the club adds during this transfer window. Bernal is another name supporters could see linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners believe Bernal would find opportunities to play if he joined the club, despite the competition for places in midfield. Arsenal already has several high-quality midfielders, and Christian Norgaard never gets a chance to play for the team, but the club still sees room to strengthen the position as it prepares for the challenges of the new campaign.

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