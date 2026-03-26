Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has expressed his admiration for David Raya, describing him as the best goalkeeper in the world at present. Raya’s performances for Arsenal have drawn widespread praise, particularly during a season in which the Gunners are pushing for multiple trophies.

Raya has played a significant role in Arsenal’s strong campaign, with many observers suggesting that his presence could have made a difference in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. His ability to produce decisive saves has made him a crucial figure, often preventing opposition teams from finding the net.

Raya’s Outstanding Season

Arsenal regard Raya as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football, and his consistent performances have reinforced that belief. His shot-stopping ability, composure, and command of the penalty area have all contributed to the club’s success this season. In addition to his individual qualities, he has also played an important role in improving the team’s overall defensive organisation.

As cited by Sport View, Garcia said, “I like David, he is having an amazing incredible season in the Premier League. He is at a very high level and I am really enjoying his season.” His comments reflect the growing recognition of Raya’s impact not only within England but across European football.

Recognition Across Europe

Raya’s form has placed him firmly among the elite goalkeepers in the game. His performances have been instrumental in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware, and he continues to deliver at a consistently high standard.

With praise coming from fellow professionals such as Garcia, it is evident that Raya’s influence extends beyond his own team. His current level of performance has made him one of the standout players in his position, and many would agree that he is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career.