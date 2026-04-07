Barcelona star turns down chance to play for Arsenal

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Dani Olmo since his time at RB Leipzig, before his move to Barcelona, and they continue to monitor his situation closely. The Gunners remain one of the top sides in Europe, and many players would welcome the opportunity to play for them if the club expresses interest in their signature.

Olmo is widely regarded as one of the finest players in Europe and has continued to perform at a high level since joining Barcelona. His consistent displays have ensured that Arsenal retain a strong interest in securing his services as they look to further strengthen their squad.

Continued Efforts to Secure Olmo

Arsenal have already bolstered their squad with top-quality players, yet they remain open to further additions. Olmo is viewed as one of the standout talents they would like to bring into the group as they aim to maintain their competitiveness at the highest level of European football.

Operating from the Emirates Stadium, the club have performed well and continues to work as hard as possible to pursue key transfer targets. Despite their sustained efforts, however, Olmo has once again turned down their approach, continuing a pattern of rejecting interest from the Gunners.

Ongoing Interest Despite Rejection

According to Goal, Arsenal and clubs from the Saudi Pro League have shown fresh interest in signing Olmo, but he rejected their approach, just as he had rejected the approach of other teams and theirs in the past. This suggests a clear reluctance on the player’s part to leave his current situation.

Arsenal are expected to continue their pursuit and may attempt to intensify their efforts at the end of the season. With Barcelona potentially open to a sale, the Gunners could yet have another opportunity to revisit a transfer they have long been interested in completing.