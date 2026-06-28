Barcelona starlet reportedly rejects Arsenal as he commits future to Catalan giants

Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal appears unlikely to bear fruit any time soon, with fresh reports in Spain claiming the teenager has no intention of leaving the La Liga champions.

The Gunners were previously credited with interest in Bernal, when it emerged that Mikel Arteta’s side were monitoring one of Barcelona’s brightest academy graduates. However, despite renewed speculation linking Arsenal with the midfielder, it appears the player’s focus remains firmly on his boyhood club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have once again been among the Premier League clubs making enquiries about the 19-year-old, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bernal determined to stay at Barcelona

The report claims Bernal has made his position crystal clear despite interest from England.

Having progressed through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before breaking into Hansi Flick’s first-team squad, the Spaniard reportedly sees his future only at the Camp Nou.

The report states that Bernal’s “sole objective” is to honour his contract, which runs until 2029, while Barcelona themselves are said to regard him as completely non-transferable.

If those claims are accurate, Arsenal would appear to have little chance of persuading either the player or his club to negotiate.

Should Arsenal keep an eye on him anyway?

That does not necessarily mean Arsenal should cross Bernal off their list altogether.

The teenager has already shown impressive maturity in senior football and is regarded as one of Spain’s most promising holding midfielders. Last season he established himself in Barcelona’s first team, contributing five goals and one assist in 33 appearances while helping the Catalan club enjoy another successful campaign.

At just 19 years of age, his development is only likely to continue.

For now, however, Arsenal’s attention may be better served elsewhere. The Gunners continue to pursue reinforcements in midfield this summer, and it makes little sense investing significant time in a player whose commitment to Barcelona appears unwavering.

As football has shown countless times, circumstances can change quickly, but unless Bernal’s stance softens in the coming years, this looks like one transfer that simply isn’t on the cards.

Would you continue monitoring Marc Bernal for a future move, Gooners, or should Arsenal focus on more attainable midfield targets this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…