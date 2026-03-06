Martin Zubimendi was one of the most sought-after players in Europe during the summer transfer window, and Arsenal have been fortunate to secure his signature. The midfielder had previously attracted significant attention from other top clubs, highlighting his value on the continental stage.

A year earlier, Liverpool reportedly made a serious effort to sign Zubimendi, going so far as to prepare to pay his release clause at Real Sociedad. However, the Spanish midfielder ultimately chose to reject their advances, demonstrating his preference for a different career path. The subsequent move to Arsenal suggests that the Gunners’ manager successfully persuaded him, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, both of whom were also monitoring his situation closely.

Zubimendi’s Impact at Arsenal

Since joining Arsenal, Zubimendi has become a regular starter and is now one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates. His performances in midfield have been consistently impressive, often outperforming counterparts at other top Premier League clubs. His presence has strengthened Arsenal’s squad as they continue to push towards securing the Premier League title this season.

While Arsenal have benefited greatly from his addition, there is a sense of regret in Spain. According to Fichajes, Barcelona now regret not signing Zubimendi at the end of last season when the opportunity arose. The La Liga leaders are reportedly looking to return to Real Sociedad in search of another midfielder, but they have already missed out on Zubimendi, who remains a key asset for Arsenal.

Summer Transfer Success

The signing of Zubimendi reflects Arsenal’s strategic approach to the transfer market, combining ambition with effective recruitment. Securing a player of his calibre has given the team a significant boost in midfield and strengthened their chances of domestic success. The club’s ability to attract talent that top European sides were also pursuing demonstrates their growing appeal and ambition in the modern Premier League landscape.