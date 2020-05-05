Barcelona struggling to sell Samuel Umtiti, should Arsenal pounce?

The Sun is claiming that Barcelona is struggling to sell Arsenal target, Samuel Umtiti and it could be the chance that the Gunners have been waiting for.

Umtiti has been a long-term target of Arsenal, and the Gunners even considered signing him before he moved from Lyon to Barcelona.

He has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and he looks set to be sacrificed as the Spaniards look to get some stars off their wage bill and make room for high-profile summer additions.

Chelsea is another Premier League team who has been linked with a move for the defender.

I was one of those Arsenal fans who wanted us to sign the defender before he joined Barcelona, but I don’t think we should make him a summer signing.

I reckon that Umtiti has his best years behind him and if he is struggling for form and with injuries in the Spanish league, he could end up spending a good amount of time in England on the treatment table.

Make no mistake, Umtiti remains a good defender and a fine option as a squad player, however, Arsenal doesn’t need more liabilities.

The Gunners need players who can come in and play straight away and be able to make an immediate impact.

If we don’t have so much money to spend in the summer, I think we will be fine with keeping hold of Pablo Mari with William Saliba joining from his loan spell as well.

An article from Ime