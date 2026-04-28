Barcelona takes the first step to beat Arsenal to sign top attacker

Barcelona are aware that Arsenal are also interested in signing Julian Alvarez, and they are determined to move ahead in the race for the Argentinian attacker at the end of this season. Both clubs are expected to monitor his situation closely as they plan significant additions for the next campaign.

Alvarez has established himself as one of the finest forwards in world football since his spell at Manchester City, and he is now continuing that progress with Atletico Madrid in Spain. His performances there have reinforced his standing as one of Europe’s most effective attacking players.

Arsenal Admire Proven Forward

The Argentinian has helped the Spanish side reach the Champions League semi-final, where they are set to face Arsenal. Those two legs would provide him with a further opportunity to demonstrate his quality directly against one of the clubs reportedly interested in securing his signature.

The Gunners already view him as one of the leading attackers in the game, and it is believed he would be open to joining them if an agreement can be reached. Arsenal’s continued development and competitive ambitions could make them an attractive destination.

Barcelona Make Their Move

However, Barcelona are also eager to sign the forward, and he would reportedly be willing to consider competing for them as well. The Catalan club are therefore working to position itself ahead of Arsenal before the summer market becomes fully active.

As reported by Mirror Football, Barcelona have now made contact with his entourage to express their intentions and to understand what would be required to complete a deal at both player and club level. Such early communication suggests they are serious about exploring the possibility.

Any move for Alvarez would require a substantial fee, given his quality, age, and importance to Atletico Madrid. That financial demand may prove a decisive factor in any negotiations involving multiple clubs.

Barcelona’s financial difficulties in recent seasons could make it challenging for them to outbid Arsenal if a transfer battle develops. Arsenal may be in a stronger position to meet the overall cost of a package, particularly if they prioritise the signing.

For now, Alvarez remains focused on his current campaign, but interest from two major clubs ensures his future will remain a prominent talking point as the season approaches its conclusion.