Barcelona takes the first step to hijack potential Arsenal transfer

Arsenal came close to making Joan Garcia their second-choice goalkeeper at the start of this season after selling Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners had struck an agreement on personal terms with the Spanish goalkeeper, and Garcia was reportedly eager to make the move to North London. However, the transfer fell through due to timing issues late in the window. Espanyol, Garcia’s current club, were reluctant to lose him without being able to replace him with a suitable alternative. As a result, they asked Arsenal to pay his release clause, which the Gunners considered too high. Arsenal then decided to abandon the move, opting instead to sign Neto on loan for the season.

Now, as the season progresses, it’s expected that Arsenal will reignite their interest in Garcia once the transfer window opens again. The Spanish goalkeeper remains a potential target for the Gunners, and it’s clear that he would be keen to join them. However, his situation has changed, and a new challenge has emerged for Arsenal in the form of interest from a top Spanish club.

According to Marca, Barcelona has opened talks with Garcia’s representatives to discuss the possibility of bringing him to the Catalan club. The La Liga giants view Garcia as a potential long-term option and believe he has the quality to develop into a top first-choice goalkeeper. This interest from Barcelona could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit of the player, particularly if Garcia decides that staying in Spain is a more appealing option for his career.

With Barcelona’s involvement, Arsenal will face stiff competition, and Garcia might be swayed by the prospect of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, especially if they can offer him the opportunity to play regularly. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to convince him to join them, but Barcelona’s interest certainly puts them on alert. The Gunners will have to act quickly and decisively if they want to secure Garcia’s services at the end of this season.