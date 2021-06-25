Barcelona thinking of keeping Arsenal target after no offer made

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of former Liverpool man, Philippe Coutinho, but he might remain at Barcelona beyond this summer.

This is because Todofichajes claims that clubs have failed to come forward with formal offers for his signature.

The Brazilian has been plagued by injuries recently and he has been out of action for some time now.

The report says Barcelona is keen to get rid of him, but they are struggling to find a club that will pay for his services despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The Catalans have given up and they are looking to make room for him in their squad and this also means they cannot sign some of their own transfer targets.

Coutinho would be a quality addition to the Arsenal squad if he was to join the Gunners, but they are in a delicate financial situation and they wouldn’t want to sign a player whose fitness issues deny them the chance to fully enjoy his talents.

The midfielder would be a good replacement for Martin Odegaard, but he has to prove his fitness before this transfer window closes for the Gunners to even consider a move for him.

Coutinho played just 12 league games for Barcelona last season before being sidelined.