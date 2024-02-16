Barcelona thinks Arsenal star is a cheaper alternative to Mohamed Salah

The recent links between Barcelona and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli could raise concerns for the Gunners as the season draws to a close.

Barcelona, being a dream club for many South American footballers, presents a potential risk of losing Martinelli to them. Despite the allure of Barcelona, the Brazilian has been a consistent presence in Arsenal’s squad over the last two seasons and continues to enjoy favour with manager Mikel Arteta, indicating his importance to the team.

While Martinelli’s appreciation of Arsenal is evident, there is always a level of uncertainty in football transfers. The reported interest from Barcelona, mentioned in reports from Calcio Napoli24, suggests that the Catalan club is seeking a wide player and had initially considered Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. However, they might view Martinelli as a more financially viable option if Salah proves too expensive.

Though Arsenal is unlikely to willingly part ways with Martinelli, the potential interest from Barcelona could lead to negotiations, especially if the Gunners believe that his transfer fee would be more reasonable than that of Mohamed Salah. Arsenal would ideally want to retain the talented Brazilian, but the unpredictability of the transfer market always leaves room for speculation and negotiations.

We should not consider selling Martinelli if we truly are a top club, and the Brazilian should be staying regardless of the team interested in him.

However, football is unpredictable and we should only keep Martinelli if he wants to stay and his head has not been turned by the interest from Barca.

