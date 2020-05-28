Barcelona to cut losses with low asking price on Arsenal target’s head

Barcelona are claimed to be willing to let Ousmane Dembele leave for a lowly asking price in the coming window, with Arsenal linked with a move.

The winger has failed to make his mark at the Camp Nou following a string of devastating injuries which has limited him to just 51 La Liga appearances in three years, with only five of those coming in the current campaign.

The Catalan club are said to have agreed an initial £100 Million fee for the forward, with bonuses of up to £35 Million on top, but with the 23 year-old having failed to live up to his fee, it appears unlikely that many of those bonuses will have been triggered.

Barcelona are now said to be willing to cut their losses, and will accept a third of the total agreed fee with Borussia Dortmund, £45 Million, which could open the door for Arsenal to move.

The Gunners are not expected to have a huge transfer kitty to work with this summer, but with key forwards such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette being linked with the exit door, they may well be entering the market to replace one or both of the forwards.

The former is believed to favour a move to Spain, having reiterated that desire on more than one occasion, and with Arsenal supposedly looking at working on swap deals this summer, there could well be an option to exchange the forwards in the coming window.

Would Ousmane be a great signing for Arsenal? Should his injury record deter our club from making a move?

Patrick