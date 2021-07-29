Barcelona to make a decision on returning Arsenal target

Arsenal has an interest in Barcelona right-back, Emerson Royal and he is expected to return for preseason this Saturday.

He has spent the last two seasons at Real Betis, who co-owned him with Barca before now.

The Catalans have bought him outright for 9m euros and he will now join their squad for pre-season.

Spanish media outlet Sport says his return will see Barca decide on his future as he would now compete with Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto for a place in the Barcelona team.

Arsenal is also linked with a move for Dest, but it remains unclear which of them will be allowed to leave.

Barcelona has some financial problems that mean they have to sell some of their current stars to balance their books.

This should make Arsenal pay attention now that Emerson is returning.

The Gunners are hopeful of selling Hector Bellerin in this transfer window and Emerson will be a fine replacement for the Spaniard.

The report didn’t say how much Barcelona will want for his signature, but transfermarkt currently values him at around €25.00m.

That fee might appear too much, but he is just 22 and has a lot more room for improvement.