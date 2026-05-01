Barcelona turns attention towards signing Arsenal defender

Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention towards signing Riccardo Calafiori by the end of this season, following the Italian’s impressive performances at Arsenal. Since arriving at the Emirates, he has established himself as one of the standout players in the squad, consistently delivering high-quality displays.

His contributions have made him one of the most reliable figures in the Arsenal team, with his performances across multiple competitions reinforcing his importance. Calafiori’s consistency and versatility have ensured he remains a key part of the side, earning the trust of both teammates and coaching staff.

Barcelona’s growing interest in Calafiori

Arsenal continue to benefit from his presence, and there are no indications that the club are willing to part ways with him. However, their position could be tested at the end of the season amid growing interest from abroad.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are closely monitoring Calafiori and view him as one of the top left-backs in world football. The report highlights that the Spanish club are keen to strengthen their defensive options and sees the Arsenal player as an ideal candidate.

Arsenal determined to retain key defender

The report adds that Hansi Flick is pushing for Calafiori to be included among the players Barcelona aim to recruit this summer. The German manager is expected to receive backing in the transfer market and is eager to add quality reinforcements to his squad.

Despite this interest, a transfer appears unlikely at this stage. Arsenal are not known for selling key players, particularly those who play such an integral role within the team. Calafiori is regarded as one of their most important assets, making any potential departure difficult to envisage.

Furthermore, there is little suggestion that the player himself is seeking a move. He is understood to be enjoying his time at Arsenal, and unless circumstances change significantly, the Gunners are expected to retain his services beyond the current season.