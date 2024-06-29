Barcelona turns their attention to competing with Arsenal for Premier League star

Barcelona is set to present a new problem for Arsenal in their bid to sign Amadou Onana.

The Everton star has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time, with the Gunners considering him one of the best players they can add to their squad.

However, the competition for his signature is intensifying, making it increasingly difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side to secure his transfer.

The Gunners could offload Thomas Partey for the right price in this transfer window, and many consider Onana his ideal replacement.

The Belgian midfielder has demonstrated his abilities at Everton and could excel at any big club. However, Arsenal now faces competition from Barcelona.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Spanish giants are struggling to sign Joshua Kimmich and have now turned their attention towards Onana.

The Belgian is seen as the perfect alternative to the Bayern Munich star, and the Catalans will push to add him to their squad ahead of Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is already one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League, and the Belgian will certainly have interest from several clubs outside.

However, if we are serious, we can convince him to stay in the Premier League, especially with a guarantee of game time.

ADMIN COMMENT

