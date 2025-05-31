Barcelona want Arsenal star if they fail to land their other targets

Barcelona are actively searching for wingers ahead of the new season and have reportedly turned their attention to the Premier League as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

While the Catalan club have maintained a strong presence in Spanish football this season, their ambitions on the European stage require further squad depth and quality. Competing in both domestic and continental competitions demands constant improvement, and the recruitment of a new winger has become a key objective for the club.

Premier League Stars on Barcelona’s Radar

Barcelona have already been linked with potential moves for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, two players with proven ability at the highest level. However, securing either transfer could prove challenging due to their cost. In light of this, the Spanish side has reportedly added Gabriel Martinelli to their shortlist as a possible alternative.

The Brazilian has long been on the radar at Camp Nou, and club officials believe he possesses the right attributes to contribute significantly to their future success. Known for his pace, work ethic and technical quality, Martinelli has become a crucial player at Arsenal, consistently delivering strong performances on the left flank.

Arsenal Unlikely to Welcome Interest

Despite Barcelona’s reported interest, Arsenal have shown no indication that they are willing to part ways with Martinelli. The winger remains an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, and his long-term role at the Emirates Stadium appears secure. A report by Sport claims that Barcelona view Martinelli as an important backup option if they are unable to land their primary target in Diaz.

Nevertheless, while every player theoretically has a price, it would make little sporting sense for Arsenal to consider selling one of their key contributors. Martinelli has established himself as a vital component in Arsenal’s attacking structure, and keeping him will be essential as the club aims to build on recent progress.

In a market where top-class wingers are in high demand, Arsenal should remain firm in their stance and retain a player who continues to deliver at the highest level.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…