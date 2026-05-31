Barcelona wants 25m euros for Arsenal midfield target

Weeks ago, Arsenal were named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Marc Casado from Barcelona as they prepare for another major summer rebuild.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for the Catalan club, although he is not a guaranteed starter when all players are available and fully fit, which has raised uncertainty over his long-term future.

Arsenal Interest in Casado

Several top clubs are monitoring his situation, with Arsenal among those tracking his progress closely as they consider midfield reinforcements.

Casado is understood to be open to a potential departure if a major club presents the right opportunity, particularly given the competition for places at Barcelona and the need for consistent playing time.

Barcelona Transfer Decision and Valuation

Barcelona have now opened the door to a possible sale, with Fichajes indicating that they have already established a valuation for the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spanish champions are believed to be willing to sanction a departure despite their preference to keep him, as squad depth in midfield and the emergence of academy talent provide them with flexibility.

Casado remains an important member of the squad, but the financial and sporting considerations at Barcelona mean that offers around €25m could be accepted.

Other clubs are expected to join the race, but Arsenal will be keen not to miss out on a player widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in European football.

Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely as they plan their summer recruitment strategy, with midfield reinforcement remaining a priority for the club. While competition for Casado is likely to increase, the Gunners believe their project and recent progress could make them an attractive destination.

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