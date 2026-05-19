Barcelona wants new Arsenal man in the summer

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, and he is set to lead them to success in the Premier League and the Champions League by the end of this season.

The Gunners have enjoyed his performances, especially in the second half of the season, as he has been in fantastic form for them in all competitions and has quickly become a key attacking option within their system.

Gyokeres started slowly, and he will not score as many goals as he scored during his stint at Sporting Club, which was one of the reasons Arsenal decided to add him to their squad.

Continued importance at Arsenal

Gyokeres remains one of their most important players, and the club continues to place strong belief in his ability, with his contribution viewed as vital in key fixtures across domestic and European competitions this campaign as they aim to finish the season strongly.

However, in the summer, they will have to fend off interest in his signature, as reports suggest growing external attention from European clubs monitoring his situation closely ahead of potential transfer discussions.

Barcelona interest reported

Football365 claims that Barcelona is showing interest in the Swede as they search for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is leaving them next month.

The Poland star will leave big shoes to fill at the club, and Gyokeres is among the strikers that Barcelona believe could adapt to their system if a move develops, given his physical profile and finishing ability in front of goal.

He has only been at Arsenal for a season, so he is clearly not available for sale, but the Spanish side may attempt to test Arsenal’s resolve and see if they would consider any approach, although Arsenal are expected to resist any offers given his importance to their long-term plans.

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