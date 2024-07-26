Barcelona wants to beat Arsenal to sign two Euro 2024 winners

Arsenal is looking to sign at least three players from Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 side.

The Gunners have been actively seeking several new players to improve their options, and Mikel Arteta’s team is eager to end this transfer window with more quality signings.

Arsenal has closed in on signing Riccardo Calafiori and will now turn their attention toward Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

Both players were part of the Spanish team that won Euro 2024, and top clubs in Europe are keen to add them to their squads.

The Gunners will focus on at least one of them in the coming weeks, but they will face serious competition from Barcelona for both players.

Transfer insider Florian Plettenberg reveals on X that Barca is currently working on a move for both Williams and Olmo. Although Barcelona seemed to have been focusing on luring Nico Williams in the last few weeks, Plettenberg reveals they also want to sign Dani Olmo.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olmo and Williams will strengthen us, but we must admit that Barca now leads the race because both players are Spanish and could favour playing for the Catalans over us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…