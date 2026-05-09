Barcelona wants to ruin Arsenal’s plans for Champions League winners

Barcelona and Arsenal have regularly found themselves competing for the signatures of the same players in recent seasons, largely because of the similarities in their footballing philosophies. Both clubs favour technically gifted and attack-minded players, which often leads them towards identical transfer targets during the market.

Arsenal remain determined to strengthen their squad with elite talent ahead of every campaign, and Bradley Barcola has now emerged as one of the players attracting serious interest from the Gunners. The winger has endured a difficult period in terms of prominence at Paris Saint-Germain, mainly because of the impressive form shown by many of the club’s regular starters throughout the season.

Arsenal considering major attacking changes

There is growing uncertainty surrounding Barcola’s future, with several clubs monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Fichajes, the player’s representatives are open to discussing a move away from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current campaign in an effort to help him regain greater relevance and playing opportunities.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on bringing the Frenchman to the Premier League, with the club viewing him as a player capable of adding further quality and pace to their attacking options. The report suggests Barcola could also be interested in testing himself in England’s top division if the right opportunity presents itself in the coming months.

Barcelona also enter the race

Barcelona are also said to be interested in securing the winger’s signature as they continue planning potential changes to their squad. The Catalan side could reportedly allow Marcus Rashford to return to Manchester United, which would create space for another wide player to arrive before next season begins.

Barcola is expected to carefully assess his options before making a final decision on his future. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make significant adjustments to their attacking department to accommodate him, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both potentially available for sale if it increases the club’s chances of completing a deal for the highly rated winger.