Barcelona will allow Arsenal target to leave after finding a replacement

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona prepares to cash in on him.

The Spanish side has offered the Frenchman a new contract, but he is yet to accept it and time is running out.

His current deal expires after next season and the Catalans don’t want to lose such an important player for nothing.

With that in mind, they have identified a replacement and are now prepared to let him leave.

Todofochajes says the Catalans have identified Manchester City attacker, Raheem Sterling as the ideal replacement for him.

The Englishman is no longer indispensable to the English champions and they are open to cashing in on him.

Arsenal’s interest in Dembele is longstanding and the absence of European football could see them struggle to sign top stars.

However, Stan Kroenke is under pressure to spend money on quality players and that could see Arsenal splash the cash on the Frenchman.

Adding Dembele to the current Arsenal squad will make them more potent in the next campaign and perhaps they can finally earn a return to the top four.

  1. AFCam says:
    June 11, 2021 at 10:47 pm

    Dembele massively over rated, we would be looking to bring back his past form and promise which was never shown at barca in a league where most Barca games are , well, pretty much foregone conclusion. Bringing that form to a pressure cooker that is the premiership would seem to be a bit nuts

  2. Stephen Ochoga says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:10 pm

    Big “YES” Arsenal sign Ousmane Dembele, such that they strugle for the top four and triumph winners.

