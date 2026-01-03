Barcelona will be a serious challenger to Arsenal for young Dutchman

Kees Smit is attracting growing interest from some of Europe’s leading clubs, with Arsenal reported to be keen on securing the signature of the AZ Alkmaar youngster. The Netherlands continues to produce a steady stream of high-quality talent, and its clubs remain highly regarded for developing players capable of succeeding at the highest level. Smit now appears to be the latest prospect to emerge from that system and draw widespread attention.

Arsenal have a history of recruiting Dutch players, both in the past and in the present. Within the current squad, Jurrien Tumber has shown that players arriving from the Dutch top flight can adapt well to the demands of English football. His performances have been encouraging so far, strengthening the belief that similar profiles can thrive at the Emirates Stadium. In that context, Smit is viewed as a potential addition who could follow a comparable pathway.

Arsenal Monitoring a Promising Prospect

The Gunners are understood to be closely following Smit’s development as they plan for future transfer windows. It appears to be only a matter of time before the player moves on from AZ Alkmaar, given the level of interest he is generating. Arsenal see him as a player who could complement their squad and continue their approach of targeting young talent with room for growth.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration. Several clubs are reportedly tracking Smit, highlighting how competitive the race for his signature could become. This level of attention reflects both his performances and the reputation Dutch clubs have for producing technically gifted and tactically intelligent footballers.

Barcelona Enter the Race

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are the club that may pose the greatest challenge to Arsenal. The report claims that the Catalan side is following Smit closely and has identified him as one of the players they would like to add to their squad in the next transfer window. Barcelona are said to be prepared to push strongly to make the move happen once the season comes to an end.

This development sets the stage for potential competition between two major European clubs. Both Arsenal and Barcelona are working to strengthen their squads for the future, and Smit has emerged as a shared target. As the season progresses, attention will remain on his performances, with his next move likely to be closely watched across Europe.