Barcelona will challenge Arsenal for Premier League attacker

Barcelona could beat Arsenal to the signature of Marcus Rashford in the next transfer window as he struggles to make an impact at Manchester United.

The Englishman has been in poor form in this campaign, and it is one of the reasons United has underachieved.

Football Insider reported late last month that Arsenal is interested in a move for him.

Rashford has been on their radar for some seasons now and his poor form has possibly made it easier for them to get their man in the summer.

But they could miss out on signing him because a top European side is serious about adding him to their squad.

Todofichajes claims Barcelona has been following him and they might approach United over his signature in the summer.

The report claims the Red Devils value him at 60m euros, a fee Barca believes they can pay despite their well-publicised financial problems.

Rashford has been anonymous in most United matches in this campaign and the attacker probably needs a change of scenery.

But he now represents a huge gamble because he might change clubs and return to form or change clubs and continue to struggle to score goals.

We need someone who will guarantee a flow of goals for us and not a player whom we are not sure of his form.

