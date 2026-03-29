Barcelona will challenge Arsenal for Premier League defender

Lewis Hall has been an established transfer target for Arsenal as they consider reinforcing their left-back options ahead of the summer window. The Gunners are intent on strengthening key areas of their squad and view Hall as a player capable of providing both quality and depth in defence.

In recent weeks, several players from Newcastle United have emerged as potential targets for Arsenal, with Hall now firmly among those under consideration. The club’s strategy is centred on ensuring there is no shortage of top-level talent within the squad, particularly as they aim to compete consistently at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

Arsenal’s transfer plans

Newcastle United are currently enduring a disappointing season, increasing the likelihood that they may need to sell some players if they fail to secure a place in European competition. This situation could open the door for Arsenal to make a move for key individuals who might otherwise remain unavailable.

Among Newcastle’s valuable assets, Hall stands out as a player Arsenal believe would be an ideal addition to their squad in the next transfer window. His performances have demonstrated his ability to contribute effectively, and his versatility further enhances his appeal as a modern full-back.

Competition from Barcelona

Arsenal is not the only club interested in securing Hall’s signature. Barcelona are also keen to bring him to Spain, per Fichajes. The Catalan side has been monitoring several Premier League players in recent months and is convinced that Hall has the attributes required to succeed in their system.

Their interest has been strengthened following their meeting with Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League this term. Manager Hansi Flick reportedly believes that Hall will function very well in his system if the Englishman is added to his team, highlighting the club’s clear intent to pursue the defender.

With multiple top clubs expressing interest, Hall’s future remains uncertain, and Newcastle United are expected to demand a significant fee should they decide to part ways with one of their promising talents.