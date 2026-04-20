Barcelona will challenge Arsenal for Serie A defender

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Serie A full-back Marco Palestra when the season comes to an end, but they may now face competition from Barcelona for his signature. Both clubs are said to admire the defender and could be prepared to battle for a deal in the summer transfer window.

Palestra has attracted attention with his performances while on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta. His displays have reportedly placed him on the radar of several leading European sides looking to strengthen at full back ahead of next season.

Arsenal Face Fresh Competition

The Gunners have been monitoring the defender for some time and were believed to be confident of making progress if he became available. Arsenal are thought to value his qualities highly and see him as a player who could improve their squad.

However, their hopes may now be challenged by Barcelona, who are also credited with a strong interest. The Spanish club are said to regard him as one of the most promising full-backs in Europe, mirroring Arsenal’s own view of the player.

With two major clubs now linked, the race for his signature could become increasingly competitive in the coming months. Much may depend on Atalanta’s plans and the player’s own ambitions once the campaign has concluded.

Barcelona Joins The Chase

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have added Palestra to their transfer shortlist as they look to prevent him from joining another club at the end of the season. The report suggests they are fully aware of rival interest, including from Arsenal.

The defender is also said to be open to leaving Atalanta in order to continue his development elsewhere from next term. That possibility is likely to encourage further movement once the transfer market opens.

Barcelona remain one of Europe’s most attractive destinations, but Arsenal may believe they hold advantages of their own. The Gunners could be in a stronger financial position and may be able to offer a larger fee if negotiations become necessary.

As interest grows, Palestra’s future is likely to become one of the stories to watch this summer, with Arsenal and Barcelona both seeking to secure a talented young full-back.