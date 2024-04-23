Barcelona will challenge Arsenal for the signature of Premier League striker

Barcelona has emerged as the latest club to show interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

This development means they are now competing with Arsenal in the race for the impressive Swedish star, who has been in fantastic form in the Premier League.

Isak has been one of the strikers Arsenal has been targeting over the last few months as they aim to strengthen their squad.

His consistent performances for Newcastle have made it difficult for Arsenal to overlook him and pursue other striker targets.

As Arsenal continues to work on a deal for a striker this season, they now face competition from Barcelona for Isak’s signature.

According to Sport, Barcelona views the former Real Sociedad striker as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Although Lewandowski has been a top performer for Barcelona, they are aware that his time at the top will eventually come to an end, and Isak could be the ideal successor.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons and can do an amazing job for us.

But we must take Barcelona’s interest seriously. They can make him ignore us and move back to Spain.

