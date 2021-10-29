Barcelona will make it hard for Arsenal to sign Premier League ace

Barcelona could scupper Arsenal’s bid to land Raheem Sterling as the Englishman appears increasingly likely to leave Manchester City.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time now.

He spent much of the end of last season on the bench at City and this campaign has started in a similar fashion for him.

This has opened the door for Arsenal or any other club to sign him, but the Gunners could be beaten to his signature.

The journalist, Gerard Romero, as reported by Football London claims Xavi Hernandez is very likely to become the next Barcelona manager.

The ex-midfielder is a huge fan of Sterling and could pursue a move for the Euro 2020 finalist.

The report adds that Sterling would fit into the 4-3-3 formation that the Spaniard favours.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This Arsenal team has made good progress and does not really need Sterling.

The Englishman isn’t exactly a bad player, but there is no guarantee that he wouldn’t struggle at the Emirates.

As we rebuild our team, we need to add players who are starters at their current club and will start contributing immediately.

This may sound harsh, but there is a possibility that Sterling has reached the peak of his career already, even though he would be 27 in December.

He could come in and rediscover his form, but he would not be cheap and he is a risk that is not worth taking, all things considered.