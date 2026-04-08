Barcelona will now accept €60 million for Arsenal target

Dani Olmo is one of the players Arsenal are targeting ahead of the next transfer window, with the Spaniard continuing to impress at Barcelona. His performances have established him as a key figure within the Catalan side, attracting attention from several top European clubs.

Barcelona regard him as one of the finest players in their squad and had not initially planned to offload him. Despite this stance, interest in his signature has remained strong, with Arsenal particularly keen on securing his services should he become available. The Gunners are determined to strengthen an already competitive squad and view Olmo as a player capable of enhancing their attacking options.

Arsenal Maintain Long-Term Interest

Arsenal’s admiration for Olmo is not recent, as they have monitored his progress since his time at RB Leipzig. Manager Mikel Arteta is understood to be a long-term admirer and is reportedly eager to work with the attacker. His technical quality, creativity, and versatility make him an appealing option for a side aiming to maintain high standards in the Premier League.

The Gunners already possess one of the strongest squads in the competition, yet they remain committed to reinforcing their ranks with top-level talent. Adding a player of Olmo’s calibre would align with their ambition to compete consistently at the highest level.

Barcelona Open to Sale

According to Fichajes, Barcelona’s position has shifted as they prepare for the end of the season. The report states that the Catalan club are now open to selling the midfielder, primarily due to the need to generate funds.

It is claimed that Barcelona would be willing to part ways with Olmo for a fee of 60 million euros at the conclusion of the current campaign. Should any interested club demonstrate sufficient intent and meet that valuation, the Spanish side is prepared to sanction his departure.

This development could provide Arsenal with a significant opportunity to secure a player they have admired for some time. However, competition for his signature is likely to remain strong, meaning any potential deal will require both decisive action and substantial financial commitment.