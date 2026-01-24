Barcelona will rival Arsenal for Premier League winner

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a potential return to the Premier League, with Arsenal reportedly interested in adding him to their squad. The Argentinian previously impressed during his time in England, where he enjoyed success and proved he could perform at the highest level in a demanding league.

Arsenal Consider Premier League Return

Alvarez performed well while playing in the Premier League with Manchester City, where he won the league title and established himself as a reliable attacking option. His time in England also coincided with major success on the international stage, as he was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Those achievements have contributed to his reputation as a proven winner who can handle pressure at both club and international level.

Arsenal see him as an ideal addition to their attacking options. The club believes his experience, versatility, and understanding of English football would allow him to settle quickly and contribute immediately. As they continue to look for ways to strengthen their squad, Alvarez is viewed as a player who could raise the overall quality and depth of their forward line. The Gunners are prepared to make a serious effort to secure his signature if the opportunity arises.

Atletico Future and Barcelona Interest

At Atletico Madrid, Alvarez has not been as consistent as the club would have hoped. While there is still an expectation that he could improve his form in the coming weeks, the Spanish side is understood to be open to his departure in the summer if circumstances do not change. That openness has encouraged interest from other clubs monitoring his situation closely.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration. According to Sport, Barcelona are also interested in the attacker and has already declared its intent to pursue him. If Arsenal move forward with concrete steps, they can expect strong competition from the Spanish giants, who could offer Alvarez the chance to remain in La Liga.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether Alvarez is keen on returning to England. A preference to stay in Spain could see him turn down Arsenal in favour of a move to Barcelona. With multiple options potentially available, his decision is likely to depend on sporting ambition, role within the squad, and long-term career direction.